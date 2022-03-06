Avril Lavigne was a "fan" of Mod Sun before they fell in love.

The 37-year-old singer worked with her boyfriend on her new album 'Love Sux', and she relished collaborating with him, having been a long-time fan of his music.

She said: "I mean, he’s a really incredible songwriter and like [when] we met, I loved his song ‘Karma'. I was like, ‘Who did you write this with and who produced it?’ And he was like, ‘John Feldmann.’ And so we got together to work because I was a fan of his music and he introduced me to John Feldmann and then the three of us just wrote so many songs and had so much fun together."

Avril thinks her boyfriend has a great understanding of her music and how she approaches it.

She told Us Weekly: "He really complimented, like, a lot of my ideas and really understood [my vision]. They all really understood me as an artist."

Avril shot to fame as a teenager, after releasing her debut album, 'Let Go', in 2002.

But the chart-topping star recently admitted she found teenage stardom "really awkward".

She shared: "I was so young and so shy. Being on camera for the first time and talking was really awkward for a teenager.

"I envied bands - because all five of the guys get to do interviews together and travel together and go on stage together. But it's always just been me by myself for my whole career."

Avril also acknowledged that her early hits - including 'Sk8er Boi' and 'Complicated' - will always define her career.

She said: "It's quite an extraordinary thing that's happened.

"I look back and feel very humble. Honestly, all I really cared about as a little girl was just singing. I didn't even know what Hollywood was, or a record deal, and it all came together."