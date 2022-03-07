Angelina Jolie has flown to Yemen to assist refugees.

The 46-year-old actress is in the capital city of Aden with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to provide aid to people who "desperately" need peace and she highlighted the plight of the people living in the south Asia territory who are part of "one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world".

She wrote on Instagram: "I've landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen.

"I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold.

"As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I'm here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yemenis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive."

The 'Maleficent' star insisted "everyone deserves the same compassion", likening the country's plight to the current invasion of Ukraine from Russia.

She continued: "This week a million people were forced to flee the horrific war in Ukraine. If we learn anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and whose rights we defend. Everyone deserves the same compassion.

"The lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value. After seven years of war, the people of Yemen also need protection, support, and above all, peace."

Yemen has been enduring a civil war since 2014, with both the Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi-led Yemeni government and the Supreme Political Council's Houthi movement claiming to run the country.

More than 100,000 civilians are believed to have died amid the conflicts, while millions more face starvation due to famine in the country.