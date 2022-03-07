Gigi Hadid is donating all of her earnings for Fashion Week to Ukraine and Palestine.

The 26-year-old supermodel - whose father, Mohamed, is an Arab Palestinian - announced on Sunday (06.03.22) that she will be pledging the money she makes from her Fall 2022 shows to those suffering in both war-torn countries, after being inspired by fellow catwalk beauty Mica Arganaraz, 29.

She wrote on Instagram: “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history.

We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.

“Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice."

Gigi - who has daughter Khai, 18 months, with ex Zayn Malik - concluded: “May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion.

“At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."

In February, Mica called on her peers and colleagues to donate their fees for Fashion Week to help with Ukraine relief efforts.

She said: “I have to say it feels very weird walking fashion shows knowing there’s a war happening in the same continent.

“I will be donating part of my earnings of this fashion week to help Ukrainian organisations.

"To my model friends and colleagues and whoever is also struggling with this feeling, perhaps this is something we could all contribute to."

Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, 25, has already shown her support for Mica's donation initiative.

She said: “You said it @micaarganaraz.

“We have many Ukrainian friends, colleagues, models, production, casting and to see the lack of communication/knowledge about a war...so close is very very sad. It’s incredibly odd to be walking in fashion shows as our work, especially during a time like this.

“I compel the people of our industry to do their research and have open conversations about the hell that is happening next door.”