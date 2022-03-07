Bob Odenkirk "can't remember a thing" of his heart attack.

The 59-year-old actor was shooting his Netflix hit ‘Better Call Saul’ in New Mexico in July when he collapsed and suffered a heart attack, with his co-star Rhea Seehorn rushing to his rescue.

Bob - who plays Saul Goodman on 'Better Call Saul' and 'Breaking Bad' - admitted Rhea, 49, was much more "scared" than he was as he was completely out of it.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards 2022 at Santa Monica Pier on Sunday (06.03.22), Bob said: "She got scared, I wasn't scared. I can't remember a thing of it."

Bob required three defibrillator shocks on set.

Rhea - who plays Kim Wexler - said: "It was very strange.

"It was a fantastic thing to have him make it out of that."

The 'Mr. Show with Bob and David' star admitted his heart attack is often on his mind and admitted the outpouring of love from the public will stay with him.

He added: "You can't help but think about it a fair amount.

"And even though I don't remember the experience of it, all the reaction that I got from the public and my friends, it all affected me. And it still will and it continues to."

The pair also referenced Bob's heart attack while presenting at the star-studded ceremony.

He quipped: "Hi there, I'm Saul Goodman. I play the actor Bob Odenkirk in real life."

Rhea replied: 'Oh, that was you?" to which Bob said: "Yes, and you are Kim Wexler from the TV show Rhea Seehorn."

She continued: "Um, okay, I know you had a heart attack, so I'm just going to say yes," and Bob responded: "Great, thank you."

Bob recently revealed he had been exercising on a workout bike before his heart attack.

He recalled: "We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer. I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down. Rhea said I started turning bluish-grey right away."

The show's health and safety supervisor - as well as an assistant director - arrived to administer CPR and defibrillator shocks, with the star explaining that three attempts were needed to "get him back" before he was taken to hospital to have plaque removed and emergency stents put into his wrist.

He said: "The third time, that got me back! Around 5 a.m. the next morning they went through [my wrist] and blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places."

Bob explained that he had known about a "plaque build-up" on his heart for a few years but doctors did not think he needed treatment.