Kristen Stewart was "truly astounded" to be nominated for an Oscar this year.

The 31-year-old actress' portrayal of the late Princess Diana in 'Spencer' has earned her a place on the Best Actress shortlist alongside Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter'), Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos'), Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye'), and Penelope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers') at the upcoming Academy Awards, and she admitted the news came as a big surprise.

Speaking at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday (06.03.22), Kristen - who was honorary chair of the gala - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I am truly astounded and unbelievably moved and touched and just stunned. I love this movie.

"I just saw the director of 'Spencer' [Pablo Larraín] for the first time since we found out about the nomination, and just seeing the look on his face, seeing all the work we've put into this just evident in his smile, it made me so happy."

But even if she hadn't received her first Oscar nomination, Kristen has still had a "really stunning" experience during awards season because the movie, and her performance in particular, has received a lot of praise.

She said: "I've never even gotten kinda close. So this experience alone, even without the nomination, would have been really stunning."

The 'Twilight' actress hailed attending the Film Independent Spirit Awards a "true honour".

She said: 'I love independent movies, I've made them my whole life, so I find it a true, true honour to be here."

When the Oscar nominations were first announced last month, Kristen admitted she was "bowled over" to be recognised alongside her "incredible" fellow actresses.

She said in a statement: "WOW I wish Pablo and I were in the same country today. I wish I could see his face.

"I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am bowled over by this. I never thought in a thousand years I’d be in the company of these four incredible women.

"I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is dream state, to share on this level."

The Academy Awards take place on 27 March.