Ireland Baldwin suffers anxiety attacks that are triggered by coffee.

The 26-year-old model has taken to social media to discuss her mental health issues, sharing photos of herself sitting on the bathroom floor after suffering an anxiety attack.

She captioned the Instagram post: "It's [stars emojis] anxiety attack time [stars emojis] (sic)"

Ireland subsequently explained how coffee influences her mental health.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack! I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor."

The model - who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger - admitted "coffee isn't [her] friend".

Ireland's post continued: "I usually sit here like this or lay in fetal position until I can't cry or throw up anymore. Coffee is major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety. If you are an anxiety sufferer like myself, coffee isn't your friend (sic)"

Ireland confessed to being a "silly goose" for drinking the beverage in the first place, knowing that it can trigger anxiety attacks.

The blonde beauty also encouraged her social media followers to share their own mental health experiences, rather than keeping it to themselves.

She said: "Writing this and being open with y'all about my struggles helps it pass. If coffee makes you s*** your pants and makes you experience this, please share below (sic)"

Ireland previously posted a snap of a blood pressure machine on social media, and admitted she feared having a heart attack.

She said in February: "I ordered a blood pressure monitor to accurately read my heart rate and blood pressure because I live in a constant fear that I'm dying from a heart attack."