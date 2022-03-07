Halsey has is mourning sudden death of her dog Jagger.

The 27-year-old singer had adopted the pit bull mix back in 2017 but he suffered from a "progressive condition” called Myelomalacia and deteriorated in a matter of days.

Halsey wrote on Instagram: "This has been the worst week of my life. Before I had a dog of my own, I would hear people mourn their pets and think “it’s just a dog…” well I couldn’t have been more wrong.

"Jagger was 5 years old and yesterday we lost him to a progressive condition called Myelomalacia. It is sudden and uncommon and unfair with a catastrophic prognosis. Within 3 days my beautiful baby boy went from chasing imaginary birds around the yard and laying in my lap turning his ears up at the sounds of Sesame Street, to having paralysis spread through his body by the hour. It was sudden and shocking and I still haven’t even really processed it.(sic)"

The 'Without Me' songstress went on to describe the tragic loss as the most "visceral" she has ever felt, noting that her day is now just full of "emptiness and silence."

She added: "If you’re reading this and you don’t have a pet, you might be thinking 'it’s just a dog.' Like I maybe used to. But I can tell you you’re wrong. So f******wrong. It’s the most visceral loss I have ever felt. Like the absence of a vital appendage. Every single second of my day that once revolved around his little habits and routines is now full of just emptiness and silence."

A slew of celebrity friends were quick to send their condolences, with FINNEAS - the brother of Billie Eilish - commenting: "Oh my god my heart is broken for you!!!(sic)"

Pop star Katy Perry liked the post and Hailey Bieber said she was "so sorry" to hear of Jagger's passing.