Regina Hall is "excited and nervous" about hosting the Oscars.

The 51-year-old actress is set to take the helm of the 2022 Academy Awards with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer later this month and she's looking forward to their "historic" night as the first three female stars to front the ceremony.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think it's exciting, like, it's Women's History Month, it's quite historic, like all of us together.

"I'm kind of excited and nervous and everything! But I think it's gonna be a fun night."

Although the 'Scary Movie' actress is comfortable with comedy, she admitted she's also finding it "a little scary" that she'll be sharing the stage with two established stand-up comics.

She said: "I mean, that's the big thing of working it out. The part that feels good [is] the fact that, you know, I am surrounded by that [level of comedic talent], but it's also the part that's probably a little scary, too, because they are really great at like hard jokes and doing stand-up."

But Regina joked she has a back-up plan in mind.

She quipped: "I'll sink the ship. That's plan B."

Regina's comments come after Amy admitted the trio have been having "an absolute blast" in rehearsals.

Asked how the preparation has been going, the 'Trainwreck' star said: "So fun. Wanda and Regina are like complete comedy royalty to me. And for the three of us getting together, we’re having an absolute blast."

But Amy insisted the trio wouldn't be pitting themselves against each other, even for entertainment value.

She added: “I think people are like, ‘What’s it gonna be like?' And they wanted to do some jokes about us being competitive, and we were just like, ‘No, that’s not the vibe.' We’re really enjoying each other.”

It has been reported the ceremony - which takes place on 27 March - will operate in a three-act format, with each presenter heading up one hour of the three-hour event.