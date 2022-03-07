Shane Warne died from natural causes.

The cricketing legend was found unresponsive on Friday (04.03.22) while on holiday with his friends in Thailand and an autopsy has now taken place, which has confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

Thai deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement: "Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural.

"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

It had previously been reported the 52-year-old sportsman had suffered a massive heart attack.

Meanwhile, Shane's family - including his three children Brooke, Jackson and Summer, his ex-wife Simone Callahan, his parents, and his brother Jason - have paid tribute to their beloved relative in a touching statement.

Keith and Brigitte began the statement by saying: "The night of the 4th of March 2022 is when a never-ending nightmare began for our family, for that is the date we lost our much loved and admired son, father, brother and Uncle, Shane Keith Warne, a tragedy we will never come to terms with.

"To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief."

Shane's kids described him as the "best father" and vowed to try to "be happy" to honour his memory.

Brooke said: "We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me!

"Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever."

Jackson added: "Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same.

"But I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. You just wanted me to be happy, that’s it.

"So that’s what I’m going to do, try and be happy. I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could've asked for."

Summer said: "I wish I could've told you that everything was going to be okay and hold your hand. You are the best Dad someone could ever ask for.

"Our time was robbed. I want more holidays with you, more laughs where your smile lights up the whole room, more 'goodnight I love you SJ, I'll see you in the morning', more talks about how our days were and just to feel safe when you would hug me and you would let me know how proud you are of me and how much you love me.

"You haven't died Dad, you've just moved to a different place, and that is in our heart."

Simone paid tribute to the "light" left by her ex-husband.

She said: "Who brings a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains."