Gabriella Demetriades has insisted that she understands how women want to feel when they dress.

The 34-year-old model - who launched premium clothing label Deme back in 2012 - admitted that while she may design clothes she would not choose to wear herself, she still "understands" how women want to feel when it comes to fashion.

She said: "I don’t want to be just one thing. I sometimes like to be very minimal but when it’s an event or occasion you want to stand out and feel sexy. I truly make clothes that I know when I want to wear. It’s not only about me. Something I make I wouldn’t necessarily wear myself but I think my understanding of how women want to feel is my strong point."

The former Miss Indian Premier League Bollywood - who has two-year-old son Arik with Bollywood star Arjun Rampal - also explained that there are "no rules" when it comes to fashion as she revealed she would like to "experiment" with a form of metallic underwear in the future.

She told PinkVilla: "I would love to do more heavy embroidery but in a modern way. I also love the idea of mixing textures and prints. I mean, there are no rules, you can really take it wherever. I love knits and would love to experiment with metallic threads in a garment."

Gabriella - who hails from Gqeberha in South Africa - also admitted that she was a "little skeptical" on her ability to understand Indian fashion enough to make it work, but decided that after living in India for over a decade it was "the right time."

She said: "I was a little skeptical on my abilities to understand it properly. But after being in India for 13 years I really felt it was the time!"

