Techland is "seriously" considering adding the popular New Game+ mode to 'Dying Light 2'.

The sequel to the hit 2015 survival-horror game dropped last month, and as the developer makes a series of improvements and "hotfixes", players have called for the fan-favourite mode to be added.

Responding to a Twitter user's request for the feature, the official 'Dying Light' account replied: "NG+ is an option we're seriously thinking about, but it's too early to promise anything yet."

The game mode allows players to carry on playing once they've finished.

Techland previously addressed the calls for New Game+.

Lead game designer, Tymon Smektala, said: "I can't confirm any dates for new game plus, but we hear your requests. I hope it can and will happen rather soon."

The 'Dying Light 2' account had tweeted on March 4: "Dear Players, on top of hotfixes we are working on a big patch for PC and consoles.

"This patch will introduce fixes for deathloop, ragdoll animations, user interface, and much more!

"We aim to make it available for PC gamers next week, while console might get it a few days later."

The post prompted several users to ask for the game mode to be added to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.