Machine Gun Kelly took six months to tell Travis Barker he'd changed the title of his album.

The 'Ay!' hitmaker and his friend had worked together in the studio and decided to have 'Born With Horns' tattooed on their forearms in honour of his upcoming sixth album, but when he decided to rename the record 'Mainstream Sellout', he was nervous about breaking the news to the Blink-182 drummer.

He said: "We were so hyped, wed just done a song, let's just get the name tattooed on us. A couple of months later I was like, 'Oh that's definitely not the name of the album any more.'

"I couldn't bring myself to tell Travis because of the tattoos... I bet he wondered too because every day I'd be like at the edge of my seat all stiff and nothing came out because I was waiting for the right vibe [to tell him]'.

One day he was just laughing and I thought, 'Oh this is a great moment', we were having a great time. I was like, 'Hey man, you should sit next to me' and I pressed record on my phone."

MGK shared Travis' reaction on Instagram, with the pair laughing at the decision, and now the 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' actor is keen to book another tattoo session with his pal - but will wait until after his album is released on 25 March.

He laughed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "I'll maybe wait for like release day just for his own [sake] but I'm sure we'll get it tattooed just to bring it full circle. We'll just go over something."

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old star revealed he and fiancee Megan Fox have adopted a Bengal kitten named Whiskey and the tiny creature has been causing chaos in their home.

He said: "It's like a little leopard.

"Last night, it climbed up my body. I was like, 'Oh my god. He's becoming cuddly. This is great.'

" And he bit my ear because I have these dangling earrings. He went crazy on my ear and I went, 'Aaaah!' Yeah, he went through two mattresses and he's peed on all of the mattresses."