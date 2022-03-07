Lorde misses "all the big moments" after disconnecting from the internet.

The 25-year-old star deleted social media apps and online browsers from her phone after finding she was clocking up 11 hours of screen time a day and though she's happy with her decision, she admits some cultural moments have passed her by and she has to rely on her younger brother to keep her informed about what's going on on sites such as TikTok.

She said: "I just heard a massive song the other day that’s been number one. Maybe it was a Lil Nas X song, it was so awesome. I was like, ‘S***.’ I miss all the big moments.

“My little brother will tell me about them. But you know what? I’m not the one. You don’t need me to be shaping the TikTok experience.”

The 'Royals' hitmaker is glad she no longer puts herself in the position of reading negative online comments.

She told Australia's Vogue magazine: "I still remember reading some tweet that was like, ‘Lorde has a chicken noodle body,’” she says guffawing now. “And I don’t even know what that means. I’m like: ‘I’m a noodle? Like one noodle? Is it like I eat chicken noodles?’ "

Lorde has protected her privacy throughout her career because, after finding fame when she was just 16, she was keen to go through her formative years out of the spotlight.

She said: “Your own sense of image and self is developing, and I felt very protective of that and I didn’t want other people’s weird shit to get cooked into that.”

However, the singer knows she can't stay behind closed doors all the time because she loves to work.

She said: “I don’t know, I have felt a bit itchy this year.

“It is a priority for me to keep working. I think that’s something that will make me feel fulfilled. Because I’ve realised this about myself: I could just be here, in the garden forever and never come out. But I should. And I do.”