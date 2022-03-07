Lucy Boynton was "really unaware" of people watching when Rami Malek singled her out in his Oscars speech.

The couple are very private about their relationship but when the 'Mr. Robot' star scooped the Best Actor award for their movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2019, they embraced on camera and he then spoke of how the 28-year-old beauty had "captured [his] heart" in his acceptance speech.

Asked about the speech, Lucy said: "It sounds so silly but I was really unaware of the public element of that. You’re just absorbing, millisecond by millisecond, what is happening, and then suddenly you hear the applause and you realise it’s been a public moment, which is slightly strange."

The 'Ipcress File' actress admitted she longs for the age before social media and camera phones.

She told You magazine: "Just that mystery around actors. I think that’s the whole point of your job, that people are able to suspend their disbelief and accept you in a role."

And Lucy is thankful social media wasn't a phenomenon when she was growing up.

She said: "I can’t imagine what these young people have to deal with. You’re so vulnerable and sensitive and everything is the end of the world."

The 'Politician' actress feels "lucky" to have her outspoken sister Emma-Louise to "educate" her about feminism.

She said: "When I was 16 or 17, she came home from uni and handed me the book '****' [by Inga Muscio], and was like, 'The patriarchy is taking advantage of you.'

"I’m so lucky to have her to educate me. I’m so sensitive, I’m very porous, and I really feel my way through the world, whereas she’s much more analytical and practical."

Lucy has grown increasingly confident in herself, particularly at work.

She explained: "When I was younger I was very conscious of not wanting to be in anyone’s way on set, but from Bohemian Rhapsody I learned that people want to talk to you about what’s going on. You can ask a cameraman what lens they are using – I was much too timid to do that before – and they’re often enthusiastic about wanting to teach you."