Netflix has shut down its service in Russia.

The video streaming giant - which is thought to have over 220 million subscribers worldwide - made the decision after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an ongoing military invasion on Ukraine in late February.

Netflix spokesperson Emily Feingold said in a statement: "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,"

The news comes just a week after Netflix decided not to comply with a new Russian law that requires large streamers to host 20 Russian propaganda channels, such as NTV and Channel One, which is funded by the state.

At the time, Netflix said: "Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service."

It was then reported by Variety that all projects attached to Netflix in Russia - where the streamer is thought to have one million subscribers - would be paused due to the ongoing conflict.

What's more, video sharing giant TikTok has also today (07.03.2022) suspended its service in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion and the new law, temporarily banning Russian users from creating or posting content.

In a tweet, TikTok said: " In light of Russia's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service will not be affected. We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority.