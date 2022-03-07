Robert Pattinson is unsure about a future story arc for 'The Batman'.

The 35-year-old actor plays Bruce Wayne/Batman for the first time in the new superhero blockbuster but suggested that director Matt Reeves has been single-minded in his focus on the movie and hasn't planned ahead.

Asked if the filmmaker had future projects lined up, Robert told Variety: "I don't think so. We've kind of had conversations about it since.

"But, I mean, he spent five years from conception to completion of this. He's very, very, very, one-track-minded – well one-project-minded, I guess. And so I think until this comes out, I doubt he's thought about the next steps yet. Or maybe he has and he hasn't told me."

Robert was impressed with Matt's work on the 'Planet of the Apes' and knew he was capable of tackling the legendary superhero on the big screen.

The 'Twilight' star explained: "I love those 'Apes' movies so much. There's only been two movies – well, three now – where I wanted to do a sequel: the 'Apes' movies, 'Sicario' and 'Dune'.

"I saw both of the 'Apes' movies in the cinema and I just thought what he could do with mo-cap was just so unbelievable. If he could do that with a monkey's face, then he can get a performance out of me as well."

Pattinson added that he was convinced to take on the part of the Caped Crusader by Matt's vision for the project, which provided a "different angle" compared to previous Batman films.

He said: "He had a really interesting take. It was Kurt Cobain, Nirvana references, which as soon as he said it, I'm like, 'Oh! Okay.' That's definitely a different angle on Bruce than we've ever really seen before."