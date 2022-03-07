Ellen DeGeneres mistook a rat for a ghost.

The 64-year-old talk show host - who is married to Portia Di Rossi - was convinced there was a supernatural presence in her house after her dog's toys kept being moved during the night, but after setting up a camera, she realised there was a much less sinister reason behind the nocturnal goings on.

Speaking to her talk show guest Machine Gun Kelly, she said: "I thought I have a ghost, I don't have a ghost, I thought it was a rat.

"I thought for sure it was a ghost because the dog toys were moving from 30ft away every single morning to the same exact space. We put up a camera and it was a sweet adorable rat that is playing with our dog toys."

Although Ellen is relieved her house isn't haunted, she's concerned her rat problem may be worse than just one of the creatures.

She added: "I'm glad it's not a ghost, and I'm happy it's a rat but I have a feeling if it's one rat, there's more than one rat, so I don't know what to do now."

Meanwhile, MGK - who is engaged to Megan Fox - discussed the ghostly goings on in his old home, admitting he was unaware of some of them until he moved out.

He said: "The lady who massages us was like, 'Yeah I used to see this dark shadowy figure at the edge of the table every time I massaged you in this house'.

"Megan would call and be like, 'You've got to come home right now, the bedroom door just kicked open.' Right, ok.

"One day we were lying in bed and the bedroom door just kicked open. 'Oh my God, we've got to get out of here!'

"We moved out immediately and both the masseuse and the bedroom door have not reacted to any shadowy figures [since].

"I love that [the masseuse] just casually threw that away, she never mentioned it when she was massaging me, like, 'Yo, there's this tall Tim Burton character at the edge of the bed.' She was just like, 'Yeah, at the other house, there was always a shadowy guy.'"