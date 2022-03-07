Peter Andre celebrated his birthday with a seven-course meal.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer - who turned 49 in February - was treated to a lavish meal by his wife Emily, who enlisted the help of former 'MasterChef' star Nisha Parma.

Writing in her OK! column, Emily said: "We had such a nice time celebrating Pete's birthday. An amazing chef came to the house and cooked us the most incredible food. We were so lucky to have seven courses prepared by Nisha Parmar, who was a semifinalist on 'MasterChef' in 2018."

Despite this, their kids - Amelia, eight, and Theo, five - weren't able to eat everything that was put on their plate.

Emily - who married the pop star in 2015 - shared: "Millie and Theo didn't have all seven courses as it was a little much for them. Millie did try quite a few bits, though. She's quite adventurous with her food!"

Peter was wowed by the lavish meal, and he subsequently shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the celebrations on his Instagram account.

The 'Flava' hitmaker confessed to feeling "very spoilt" by his loved ones and he also praised the chef's culinary skills.

Peter - who also has Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price - wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "Thank you for today Ems. Thank you Millie, Theo, Bista and Junior for your incredible cards and presents. Feel very loved and blessed to have you all.

"An unbelievable birthday surprise. Thank you to all involved in making this happen. Felt very spoilt. Swipe to see all 7 courses. I am full. @nishascookingagain you are an incredible chef. (sic)"