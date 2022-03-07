Drew Barrymore has stopped using dating apps.

The 47-year-old actress has quit using dating apps and is instead looking to meet people the "old fashioned way".

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ ,the ‘Charlie’s Angel’ star recalled the time she approached a man in a park and asked whether he was single.

Ultimately, they didn't exchange numbers because Drew learned that he was 29, despite looking "much older".

She shared: “We had a great conversation and we didn’t bother with the obligatory, ‘Let’s exchange numbers'.

“And I just said, ‘Great! I gotta tell you. I just wanted to do something that I could make myself proud today.’ And he said, ‘I’m proud of you.’ And we walked away and it was the most positive experience. I want to do it again."

The Hollywood star admits that dating apps have changed the world. But Drew actually prefers the old-fashioned approach to finding love.

She asked: "Was it dating apps that stopped us from going up to people and asking them out? Now we don’t have to worry about public rejection, we can just hide behind the app. Forget it. I’m over it. I want to talk to people in real life.

"I still want to meet someone the old-fashioned way."

Last year, Drew admitted to feeling "vulnerable" on dating apps.

The actress conceded that it's not easy to find love online.

Drew - who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman - said: "I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me ‘cause it's just what happens to all us women out there ... No one has connected with me.

"It makes me feel like such a loser. And you're like you know what? It's just hard out there, it's hard out there for everybody. It's hard in person, it's hard on dating apps, it's vulnerable."