Courteney Cox “doesn’t remember” filming many episodes of ‘Friends'.

The 57-year-old actress credits this memory loss to the fact that she simply doesn’t have a good memory. She admitted that she wishes she’d rewatched more of the show before the recent reunion special.

She revealed: “I don’t remember filming so many episodes [of ‘Friends’]. And then I’m shocked, like ‘oh wow, that really holds up, and look at that chemistry.’ The writing and the creators of that show are so smart, and I still love it. I should’ve watched all ten seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like ‘I don’t remember being there.’ … I just have a bad memory.”

Courteney also expressed that she wishes the cast — she starred in the show alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — took more pictures on set.

She told Willie Geist on his ‘Sunday Sitdown’ podcast: “I’m kind of bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures, because I don’t have a lot to look back at.”

The ‘Shining Vale’ star added that she believes ‘Friends’ still “holds up” for today’s generation.

She said: “I knew we had something special. The whole cast, we love each other. We went through so much together: marriages, divorces, kids, parent’s dying. It was just 10 years during a part of your life where there were huge changes.

“I knew it was special then, but the fact that it’s still special is strange. I was walking out of the hotel today and I said to someone, ‘how did I get popular again?’ There were paparazzi. And it’s because I think ‘Friends’ will never die. No matter what generation is watching it, it holds up. The comedy is relevant, people can relate to every character.

“I don’t care how big the cell phone is, or if the computer is so big you can’t lift it. Life is just that way, if you have a friend group who is your family.”