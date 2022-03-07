Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee Cassandra Jones.

The ‘Holiday’ rapper had denied putting his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” arguments at a home in the the south London neighbourhood of Streatham on June 8, months after the 37-year-old hitmaker - real name Dylan Mills - and Cassandra split up in February 2021 following a nine year relationship and two children together.

Following the verdict, footage taken by ITV news shows that as he left Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday (07.03.2022), Dizzee yanked a camera from a PA Media reporter and smashed it to the ground. During the trial, prosecutor Helena Duong outlined that Dizzee was "confrontational" when he came to pick up his daughter earlier that day. When he was late to drop her back, he began “swearing” on the phone when Cassandra asked him where they were. As he arrived back, Cassandra informed Dizzee he couldn't come in but claimed he "barged her out the way to make his way into the house with his son in his arms”.

Following this, he started "screaming and shouting" in the kitchen while Cassandra and her mother, Dawn Kirk, tried to wrangle the little boy away from him.

According to the Prosecution, they saw the footage Cassandra captured of the incident, and said: “The Crown say it shows him raising his voice towards Ms Kirk while he has his son under his arms."

They added: “The Crown say he became very angry and started acting erratically, banging his head three times on the fridge with his son in his arms.”

As Cassandra attempted to call the police, the 'Bonkers' rapper grabbed the phone from her hands. Eyewitnesses to the "fairly chaotic scene" included a neighbour, who discovered Dizzee "getting 100 per cent angrier" at the situation.

During the proceedings, Cassandra got teary as she provided evidence to the court about her "out of control" ex partner, accusing him of having "nearly dropped" their son.

She added: “He was screaming for me and I said ‘Please just give me him’.” She told how she was "barged" and "fell to the floor", suffering grazes and bruises to her arm. She added: “He was charging around, in and out of the house. He was out of control."

Footage taken by ITV news shows that as he left Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday (07.03.2022), Dizzee yanked a camera from a PA Media reporter and smashed it to the ground.