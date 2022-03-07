Machine Gun Kelly referred to fiance Megan Fox as his “wife” during a recent appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The 'Bad Things' singer confessed an “embarrassing incident” with his massage therapist in their new home in LA during which he was diagnosed with a “gassy gut.” He slipped up during the narration of the event, calling 35-year-old “Jennifer’s Body” actress his “wife.”

He recalled telling the massage therapist: ““My wife is right there!," he then corrected himself: “No, no, no.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged back in January two years after they met on set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'.

The 31-year-old rapper also revealed wedding details to talk show host Ellen Degeneres during her “Burning Questions” segment on the show. During the segment, the rockstar was asked which boy band he would have perform at his wedding.

Machine Gun Kelly admitted: “Which boy-band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC.” He continued: “But which boy band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? ‘BTS.’”

Machine Gun Kelly revealed details of his encounter with 'Stay Alive' hitmakers at the Billboard Awards.

He told Ellen: “I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come [to the wedding].”

The artist gushed about how happy he was with Megan. The power couple recently adopted a 12-week-old Bengal kitten named Whiskey. He told Ellen: “Last night, [the cat] climbed up my body. I was like, "Oh my god. He's becoming cuddly. This is great." He continued: “And he bit my ear because I have these dangling earrings. He went crazy on my ear and I went, ‘Aaaah!’ Yeah, he went through two mattresses and he's peed on all of the mattresses.”

Machine Gun Kelly confessed that his matching tattoo with Grammy-nominated drummer Travis Barker that read “Born with Horns” will no longer be the title of his sixth studio album.

He admitted: “I bet he wondered too because every day I'd be like at the edge of my seat all stiff and nothing came out because I was waiting for the right vibe [to tell him].”

The renamed album 'Mainstream Sellout' is set to release on March 25.