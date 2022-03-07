Devin Booker doesn’t think dating Kendall Jenner is “hard”.

The Phoenix Suns basketball player admitted it “wasn’t always this way” but he thinks that he is loving where is in his life - that includes being in a relationship with the 26-year-old supermodel.

The 25-year-old athlete told the Wall Street Journal Magazine: “I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

Devin and Kendall are secretive about their relationship, only going official on their Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2021 after months of speculation.

A month after their social media reveal, a source told US Weekly: “They are definitely an item… but its not like they will be getting engaged any time soon.”

They added: “Kendall likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star shared in 2019 that keeps her privacy so “special” after watching her famous sisters - Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian - have had to endure.

Kendall said: “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Along with his relationship with the Chanel model, the NBA star loves “the people around” him and this “impact”, such as giving a good impression to those coming up after him,

Devin told the magazine: “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”