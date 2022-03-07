Renee Zellweger took some university classes during her acting hiatus.

The ‘Bridget Jones' Diary’ star “just took some time out” from showbiz after her Academy Award- winning role of Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic ‘Judy’.

While appearing on ‘Today’, the 53-year-old actress told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: “I went to school and just took some time out and decided that maybe I would want to participate in a different way,” revealing that she had attended “UCLA for a little white to study public policy, international law,” after getting a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin in 1992.

Renee labelled the time spent learning as “very interesting,” before saying “I am interested in politics.”

The ‘Chicago’ star refused to confirm or deny if she ever wanted to enter politics as a vocation, however she did spill she loves to gab about it to anyone.

Renee said: “I’ll bore you to death at a dinner party. I really will. Don’t get me started.”

‘The Thing About Pam’ star spoke about the prosthetics she wore to morph into her character Pam Hupp on the show, giving all the credit to the behind-the-scenes team.

Renee quipped: “You know, just wearing a lot of people’s jobs,” before elaborating that she “really didn’t do anything. I just sat there” during the process to transform into Pam, a real life convicted murderer in the adaptation of the true crime podcast of the same

She labelled the “two pounds of latex” needed “as an excellent place to hide behind” during the filming of the new NBC series.

Renee labelled Pam as “an interesting person” and how “like millions of people” who also listened to the audio series found it “fascinating” about how people ignored “the mountain of evidence” against her.

Last week, the ‘Down with Love’ star defended the use of prosthetics in order to “be accurate: with the portrayal.

Renee said: “The idea is to be accurate, the idea is accuracy. I think, especially in the case of telling this story, it was really important to as closely resemble Pam Hupp as we possibly could, because she seems so familiar, she seems like someone that we recognize, and we know.”