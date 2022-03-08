Britney Spears says nail art helped her “unbearable” social anxiety.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker thinks having jazzy manicures makes her “not scared to talk at all” in some social settings after feeling “ghosted” for so long.

In an Instagram post of her done-up nails, the 40-year-old pop star wrote: “I’ve felt ghosted [ghost emoji] most of my life … but if you feel somewhat not acknowledged enough in life or have confidence problems, I swear these charms do in fact change your perspective! For instance… I never talk because I’m usually shy … I have social anxiety but like the worst kind where it’s unbearable [sad face emoji] … but holy s–t there’s hope! I looked at my hands, saw these charms and I exploded [firecracker explosion emoji] with conversation … not scared at all to talk.”

The ‘If U Seek Amy’ hitmaker admitted to “never” having seen the “adorable little charms” before in the caption of the photo that showcased her huge 4 carat rock from her fiance Sam Asghari, a 28-year-old personal trainer.

Britney wrote: “I’ve never done this before… I believe it’s called nail embellishments. Have people been holding out on me because I’ve never seen these before! The most adorable little charms I’ve ever seen in my life!”

Yesterday, the ‘Crossroads’ star hinted that she had already tied the knot with Sam after she labelled him her “husband” on Instagram while vacationing in French Polynesia.

Britney - who has sons Sean Preston,16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex Kevin Federline- wrote: 'Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!!”

She added: 'He's such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.'

The pair became engaged in September after Britney was freed from the 13-year conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her professional, financial and health decisions.

On Friday (04.03.22), the ‘Piece of Me’ singer shared another post that referred to Sam as her “husband” as she gushed about baby turtles.

Britney wrote: “My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: 100 baby turtles leave the hatch only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks only 1 strong strong Turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies He said these turtles represented life !!!!!'”

She also got tongues wagging when she posted a nude snap with only diamond emojis covering her modesty.

Explaining why she was baring it all, she wrote: “showing my body in Polynesia as a rebel and a free WOMAN.”