Vicky Pattison is taking a "long overdue" break from social media.

The former ‘Geordie Shore’ star shared that it's now the time to to step away from social media is on an image that read "temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance".

Taking to Instagram to explain, the 34-year-old reality television personality told her followers:"I think I'm long overdue a bit of a break from social media. I intended to have one in Dubai but with the engagement everything, all the lovely moments beautiful things to take pictures of I think I just got too excited to share everything with you all.”

Vicky admitted to loving “seeing everyone’s big wins” but does not like how people can be “cruel”.

She continued:"And that's what I love about social media- seeing everyone's big wins, achievements gorgeous life moments celebrating with them- but I also love people's honesty when things aren't going so well- it takes bravery to open up be vulnerable on here as you never know how it's going to be received and as we all know people can be cruel, I feel like now more so than ever there's an anger to this platform."

Vicky - who recently got engaged to Ercan Ramadan, 28 - went on: "I just don't feel I can win atm I don’t think trying to is the correct way to spend my time… If I'm curvier I've 'let myself go' but if I've lost weight I look 'ill' 'I'm no longer an advocate for curvy women'.

"If I do a post regarding my normal life or something fun or lighthearted I'm a 'disgrace should be ashamed of myself' because of what's going on in Ukraine however if I proactively try to do my bit then 'where was my support for Syria?' Or my effort isn't good enough!!

"This dialogue is exhausting! And for someone like me, who's really just trying to spread some love, light positivity- it's too much."

The ‘My Dad, Alcohol and Me’ documentary maker knows “deep down” that she won’t ever get everyone to love her.

Vicky said: "I know deep down it doesn't matter how nice I am on here, how normal, how honest, how relatable I am- I will never people please my way into collective acceptance.

"And I need to stop trying just focus on the things that bring me happiness peace- sometimes self care is choosing not to argue with people who are committed to misunderstanding you.

The ‘I’m A Celeb’ winner thinks some “self care” might get her back in the posting mood.

Vicky said: "I'm overdue abit of that self care I think so I'm going to see if I can get that lovely post engagement bubble feeling back this week remove myself from the toxicity of Instagram [love heart emoji]."