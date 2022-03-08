Kourtney Kardashian pranked her fiance Travis Barker’s lawn with toilet paper.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian’ star proves she has a sense of humour by spelling out a cheeky message on the ‘Blink 182’ drummer’s front garden.

On a photo dump posted on Monday (07.03.22), the 42-year-old reality television personality shared a snap of the note in loo roll that read: “Got You, LOL Haha” on the grass outside his home.

Travis appeared to find the funny side as he shared the photograph to his own Instagram Story, which implied that it was a family affair as Penelope, Kourtney’s nine-year-old daughter was spotted in the background. Her brothers - 12-year-old Mason and seven-year-old Reign who Kourtney shares with her ex Scott Disick, 38 - were not pictured.

Kourtney and Travis - who has 18-year-old son Landon and 16-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex Shanna Moakler - are not strangers to documenting their relationship on social media, such as when he popped the question to the ‘Poosh’ founder in October 2021. Both posted matching images of the romantic moment, surrounded by rose petals on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

Since their engagement, their social media dedications have not stopped as Travis wrote “I Would Die For You” in the caption on a Instagram of the both of them, prompting Kourtney to respond: “You. I would die for you.”

Last week, Kourtney shared about the “crazy” sex ban they went on - and struggled with to boost their intimacy in the run up to their wedding.

She said: “But it actually made everything better. Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.”