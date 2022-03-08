Dolly Parton dedicated this year's Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards to the people of Ukraine.

The country music legend hosted the 57th version of the spectacle at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Monday night (07.03.22), and she opened the ceremony by paying tribute to "our brothers and sisters" in the country, which has been invaded by Russia.

Dolly, 76, told the packed crowd: "I love to laugh, I love to joke, and we're going to have a good time tonight, but I do want us before we get started with all our fun to take a serious moment.

"Now I don't want to be political and this is not. I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that, but I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.

"So why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world?"

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion began on February 24th.

Elsewhere during the event, Old Dominion won Group of the Year and member Matthew Ramsey also paid tribute to the people of Ukraine.

He said: "I'm so thankful that Dolly said what she said at the beginning because I was feeling a little bit strange because we're in this beautiful bubble here where every person whose name is mentioned tonight has fought for their dreams.

"But there are people fighting for their lives right now, and it felt a little weird. So I'm so thankful she said that. So thank you. We're so grateful for this award. Couldn't be more thankful."

Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson were the big winners on the night, each scooping two prizes.