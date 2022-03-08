Miranda Lambert was the big winner at this year's Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The 38-year-old star won the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize at the ceremony at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Monday night (07.03.22), and she also scooped the Video of the Year accolade for her and Elle King's accompaniment to song 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'.

Miranda accepted the Entertainer of the Year gong remotely as she was working overseas, and she told the crowd: "Oh my gosh, I cannot believe I'm not there to celebrate.

"This is my first time missing the ACMs in 17 years.

"My heart is a little broken, but I'm happy to be where I am. I've been waiting for this for a really, really long time.

"I actually never thought it would happen. But thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me.

"This one goes out to all the singer-songwriter girls out there that put their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings. We did it! This is for us."

Miranda beat off competition from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton, who won the Male Artist of the Year accolade.

He said in his acceptance speech: "This is the dream every minute that we get to live this. I'm evidence that dreams come true all the time."

Carly Pearce won the female equivalent, and she also picked up the Music Event of the Year prize for 'Never Wanted to Be That Girl' alongside Ashley McBryde at the spectacle, which was hosted Dolly Parton.

She said: "This is all I've ever wanted to do in the whole world, and I feel like the last couple years of my life, especially just the last years, has been the craziest thing in the world.

"I feel so honoured just to be a female amongst all of the females that I love so much.

"You guys have let me tell my truth, and I feel like you've found your truth inside of my songs, and I just ... I want you to know that country music is everything to me and I just love you guys so much.

"God bless you guys. Mom and Dad, I did it! Thank you guys."

Lainey Wilson was another big winner on the night, taking home both Song of the Year for 'Things a Man Oughta Know', and New Female Artist of the Year.

Speaking to the audience - who were back at the event for the first time in two years amid the COVID pandemic - she said: "The country music fans have wrapped their loving arms around me, which is a prayer answered."

Other winners included Morgan Wallen, who triumphed in the Album of the Year category for 'Dangerous: The Double Album', and Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood won Single of the Year for 'If I Didn't Love You'.

Brothers Osborne won Duo of the Year, and Old Dominion took home Group of the Year.

ACM Awards 2022 full list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Female Artist of the Year

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Morgan Wallen - 'Dangerous: The Double Album'

Single of the Year

'If I Didn't Love You' - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Song of the Year

'Things a Man Oughta Know' - Lainey Wilson

New Female Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year

Parker McCollum

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Video of the Year

'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)' - Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year

Michael Hardy

Music Event of the Year

'Never Wanted to Be That Girl' - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde