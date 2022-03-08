Maksim Chmerkovskiy is planning to return to Eastern Europe less than a week after escaping Ukraine.

The former 'Dancing With The Stars' pro professional was in Kyiv filming 'World of Dance' when the Russian invasion began last week, but he managed to board a train and arrived in Poland last week before reuniting with his wife Peta Murgatroyd in the US.

However, he has now confirmed plans to help Ukrainians in need during the conflict after struggling with "survivor's remorse".

He told CNN: "I spent the last couple of days with survivor's remorse, and I'm currently working on an opportunity to go back.

"Probably sometime next week I'm going to go back to Poland and join efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way."

Maksim - who has five-year-old son Shai with his wife - endured a gruelling 23-hour journey to reach Poland, and he explained he didn't want to "resent peace" after what he'd witnessed in Ukraine.

He said at the time: "I just don't want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that's the reality.

"I don't know really what to say right this second."

Maksim - who was born in Odesa, Ukraine, but has lived in the US for years - became a US citizen in 2019, and has a US passport.

Meanwhile, Peta promised she and her husband will continue their "efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian refugees".

She wrote: "We have big plans in store and our sole focus is on this war. A smaller plan is going up on my stories soon!

"If there is one good thing to come of Putin’s War (and yes I am specifying this as HIS war, because I know he doesn’t represent the entire russian nation as a whole)…it’s that the world has united against this piece of s*** Putin.

"The whole planet is against his evil and god willing he will be destroyed. (sic)"