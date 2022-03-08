LEGO Star Wars have unveiled the characters in their Skywalker Character Collection to go alongside the soon-to-be released 'Skywalker Saga' video game.

The gaming franchise will release LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection (Season Pass) in April 2022 and it will feature seven downloadable content (DLC) packs with playable characters from across its counterpart movie series to complement its upcoming game.

At launch, The Mandalorian™ Season 1 and the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be available to buy alongside the Character Collection or as a standalone purchase and will include Mandalorian™ and non-playable Grogu™, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11 and Kuiil.

The Classic Characters Pack will include Luke Skywalker™ - who was played by Mark Hamill in the original films - as well Princess Leia™, a role made famous by the late Carrie Fisher.

Other famous characters such as Han Solo, Darth Vader™ and Lando Calrissian will be made available as DLC as the pack is released for the video game on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch™ and PC on April 5th, 2022.