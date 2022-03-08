Queen Elizabeth has carried out her first in-person engagement since contracting from COVID-19.

The 95-year-old monarch - who tested positive for the virus towards the end of February - made a return to royal engagements on Monday (07.03.22) and met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 50, along with with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte for talks regarding the Ukraine crisis following the Russian invasion.

Her Majesty - who is known to have taken a neutral stance on political matters throughout her 70-year-reign - greeted Mr Trudeau in front of a vase of blue and yellow flowers and also wore a blue patterned dress, in what appeared to be a subtle way of showing her solidarity with Ukraine.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has revealed the 95-year-old British monarch quietly had funds sent to its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal amid the crisis in Ukraine after Russia's Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

The DEC Twitter account posted: "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

@RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal."

The amount the royal - who has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters - donated was not revealed.

The queen was first revealed to have COVID-19 on 20 February, shortly after Prince Charles had also tested positive for the virus.

At the time, a royal spokesperson confirmed: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

During her recovery period, the queen continued to carry out light duties but cancelled some virtual meetings.

However, last Thursday (03.03.22), the queen carried out two meetings with two foreign diplomats via video link at Windsor and by that time was said to be feeling "a lot better", according to her son Charles.