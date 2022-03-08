SEGA have pledged a "meaningful" donation to the Ukrainian relief fund.

The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' creators alongside various members of staff insist that they "stand with the people of Ukraine" following Russian president Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of the country towards the end of February.

In a statement, SEGA said:" SEGA is making a meaningful donation and is matching donations from its staff to various Ukraine-focused humanitarian aid causes. This money will go towards desperately needed help for those affected. The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is escalating quickly. We stand with the people of Ukraine as they continue to suffer the consequences of this conflict"

With news of the pledge, SEGA becomes the latest in a string of video game developers to offer financial support to Ukraine amid the crisis, with 'Control' and 'Max Payne' developer Remedy Entertainment having donated €50,000 to the Red Cross in an effort to "alleviate some of [Ukraine's] suffering whilst the Pokemon Company have also given $200,000 to relief efforts.

The 'Pokemon' giants posted a message to Twitter which read: "The nonprofit will efficiently direct the funds to community-led organizations supporting families and children affected by the crisis."

'Doom' creator John Romero is also helping with donations, having created an extra level for 'Doom II' available to purchase from the game's official website, with all of the profits going to help those affected by the invasion.

A statement read: "One Humanity is a new level for the 1994 id Software release 'DOOM® II' created by John Romero to support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund. 100% of the proceeds go toward this support."