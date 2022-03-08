Kane Brown has praised his wife as a "Superwoman".

The 28-year-old country star insisted he hasn't had many sleepless nights since second daughter Kodi - a sibling for two-year-old Kingsley - was born in December thanks to his wife Katelyn, who has helped to make the transition to having another child go smoothly.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday (07.03.22), Kane told 'Entertainment Tonight':

"It's awesome, man. My wife's a Superwoman, so she's got her sleeping through the night. It's been an awesome transition."

And Kane can't wait until Kodi is a little bit older so she can interact more with the family.

He added: "I'll be really excited whenever she's around Kingsley's age and she can start talking and communicating," Kane shared. "But right now it's just been awesome."

The 'What Ifs' singer also praised his elder daughter for how well she has adjusted to having a sibling, but admitted she can be a little too affectionate with her sister.

He said: "She's overly doing it. You know, she kisses her all the time, but she doesn't realise she's putting her weight on her, and it makes her cry so then she's like, 'Oh, baby'.

"But yeah, she's killing it [as a big sister]."

Although the ACM Awards gave the couple a break from their children, Kane insisted they weren't making the most of everything Sin City has to offer.

He said: "Honestly, I'm like mom and dad, me and my wife, last night I was in bed by 9.30, I let her go eat dinner with my team and I went to sleep.

"I like Vegas but one to two days, anything over is too much for me. We're here for five I think."

The couple kept Katelyn's pregnancy under wraps this time around, and her husband admitted it wasn't easy.

He said: "I was really excited to tell people and really excited for people to find out.

"It was hard though, you know. We were in public so I was like... covering her up when people were around so, it was tough."