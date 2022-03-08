Avril Lavigne believes the key to her success is being her "unapologetic self".

The 37-year-old singer is happy to take on board other people's opinions but knows the final decisions rest with her and her own instincts.

In a clip from iHeartMedia and SeeHer's upcoming 'iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture' virtual event shared with People magazine, she said: "I'd say the key is being your unapologetic self because there's so many people that have opinions.

"And it's okay to listen to opinions but at the end of the day I think it's most important to listen to yourself."

The virtual event takes place on Tuesday (08.03.22) evening to mark International Women's Day and will broadcast interviews with Avril, Alicia Keys, Maren Morris and others on iHeartRadios' YouTube and Facebook pages

Gayle Troberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia said: "More women need to feel seen, heard and represented in media, music, and culture today – which is why we're excited to partner with SeeHer on International Women's Day and beyond to share the wins and celebrate what's possible, in order to inspire a generation of young women to follow their dreams.

She continued, "The show is all about seeing and hearing what it takes to succeed from the incredible women who are breaking the rules and breaking down the barriers in music and entertainment. It's great entertainment, it's great storytelling, and it's a rallying cry for every aspiring singer, songwriter, and performer to get started."

Meanwhile, the 'Bite Me' hitmaker recently admitted people are always surprised to discover she is "really nice" because they usually expect her to be a "b****" but she doesn't think that's a bad thing because it means she isn't viewed as a pushover.

Avril said: "Honestly, a lot of people, when they meet me, [they] think I’m going to be a b****. I’m actually really nice. They’re always like, 'Oh, my God, you’re totally not what I was expecting.' People think I’m, like, whatever.

"I was weird, tough and strong. You [had to] stand up for yourself. You might come across as a b****, but I think being a b**** is a really good thing.

"I’m totally a f****** b****, and that’s a good thing. It means that you’re not a doormat. You’re not a pushover, and you speak your mind.

"I’m stubborn and strong-willed and strong-minded, and if I feel a certain way, I stick to it."