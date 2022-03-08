Jason and Brittany Aldean are open to the idea of their daughter dating Carrie Underwood's son one day.

The couple's three-year-old girl Navy is the same age as Carrie's boy Jacob, and the idea of them being the next country music power couple isn't one her parents are ruling out.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Brittany laughed: "I mean, I'm not opposed!"

Jason - who dueted with Carrie on 'If I Didn't Love You', which won Single of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards this week - joked his daughter won't be allowed to date.

He quipped: "That's probably accurate, yeah."

However, his wife admitted their daughter already "does what she wants", and Aldean noted he might not have much of a say in her dating life.

He added: "Yeah, I don't know if I am going to have much say in that. We will see, she is pretty strong-headed, you know what I mean?"

There's clearly a close bond between the Aldeans and Carrie - who has son Jacob and six-year-old boy Isaiah with her NHL star husband Mike Fisher - and he was delighted to collaborate with her on his song.

He said: "It's been great, I mean this song has been, you know, a big song obviously for us all year.

"I had the idea for this song and to bring her in on it and it's nice when you have a plan and it works out.

"It's been a huge song this year, got nominated for three awards here and even a Grammy for this, so it's been a big one and she's been great. I have had a chance to perform it now a few times together and it's always fun."

Meanwhile, Jason also revealed he would "entertain" the idea of a Las Vegas residency "down the road".

But he admitted: "I still enjoy going out in the road and travelling and getting on the bus and hanging out with my guys, I still enjoy that too much to postpone it and kind of just play here, but you know, I think at some point down the road it's something I would be open to and we will kind of just see where it goes."