Melissa Barrera wants to explore the darker side of her character in the next 'Scream' movie.

The 31-year-old actress made her debut in the horror franchise as Sam Carpenter in the recent film 'Scream' and has outlined her hopes for the future of her character – with a sequel in the works.

Melissa told Comic Book Movie: "I feel like there's so much that could happen with Sam.

"Without giving any spoilers, but with how the movie ends and this side of her that she embraces at the end of this movie. I feel like there's so much to explore with her and it could be a very interesting journey as an actor to explore that duality of the character and her embracing a little bit of the dark side. I don't know. It's exciting!"

The 'In The Heights' star recently admitted that she would never have considered featuring in a horror movie before landing a part in 'Scream' – which shares its name with the original 1996 film.

Melissa said: "I would've never even looked at a horror script if it hadn't been 'Scream'.

"And so I opened it because it was 'Scream', and because I know how big it is... because I was a huge fan when I was little. And then I loved the character. So I was like... the script is so good and there's the original characters going back... yes, no brainer."

Barrera's co-star Neve Campbell recalled how she started crying when she filmed a scene with her and Courteney Cox.

She said: "It was a really sweet moment, Melissa [Barrera], who is one of the main characters in this film, she had her first scene with Courteney and I and we started the scene and they said cut and she had tears in her eyes. She started crying.

"I was like, 'Are you OK?' And she was just so excited to work with us and to be a part of the film that she couldn’t comprehend it. It was adorable. It was really great."