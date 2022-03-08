Tom Parker made an emotional return to The Wanted's tour on Monday (07.03.22) night.

The 33-year-old singer has missed the opening dates of the group's reunion concert series because he was undergoing "revolutionary" treatment in Spain on his brain tumour but delighted fans in Bournemouth when he was brought on stage on a throne towards the end of the show.

Nathan Sykes had introduced his pal to the stage after he admitted there was a "massive space" without his bandmate at the show.

He told the audience: "Give it up for Tom Parker!

As you guys can probably tell there is a massive space in this band tonight. And we love Tom as much as you do.

"In fact we’ll be big headed and say that we love him slightly more, which is a lot. We can’t wait to have him back which will be very soon. He sees all your messages and everything."

Fans then cheered when Tom emerged on stage before the night's closing song 'Glad You Came'.

The group shared a photo on Twitter after the show, which was captioned: "Like the king that he is! The f****** legend that is @TomParker [heart emojis] Bournemouth, that was so special!!!! (sic)"

Tom had confirmed last week he would be missing the opening shows of the tour.

He wrote on Instagram: "So, as most of you know, I’ve been out in Spain on a treatment programme for the past couple of weeks.

"It was only meant to last 20 days but due to a couple of logistical changes with tests and results it won’t be complete until the end of the week now which has delayed our journey home.

"I’m obviously gutted that I’ll be missing the first few shows but as I’m sure you will understand, I have to complete my treatment cycle.

"I’ve been zooming into rehearsals all week and I know that the show will be incredible and that my boys will hold the fort until I’m back. Can’t wait to see you all very soon, hope you all enjoy the show."

The 'Chasing the Sun' hitmaker was told he would have between 12 to 18 months to live when he was first diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, but shared that his tumour was stable in November 2021.

After completing rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he's hopeful to be cancer-free by end of 2022.

Asked for his wishes for this year, Tom who has Aurelia, two, and 16-month-old Bodhi, with wife Kelsey - said in December: "Hopefully cancer-free, with more babies and more shows with The Wanted."