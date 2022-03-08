A series of inspiring women have lent their voices to Amazon Alexa in honour of International Women's Day.

The virtual assistant will feature a host of diverse women across the week of March 7th to March 13th as part of their #BreakTheBias campaign.

'Loose Women' star and charity founder Katie Piper OBE will be offering words of wisdom to Alexa users along with Olympic Taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones, transgender racing driver Charlie Martin and double Paralympic swimming champion Masie Summers-Newton.

In a statement, disability advocate Masie said: "As an advocate for those with disabilities, it encourages me to know that I can now inspire the women around me regardless of their conditions. The support of Prince’s Trust can play such an important role in helping to facilitate change and provide opportunities."

The lineup will be completed by pastry chef Ravneet Gill, self-development coach Roxie Nafousi and model Sasha Pallari - who successfully to ban the use of social media filters used in beauty advertising - as well as body positivity advocate Natalie Alexis Lee and artist Sophie Tea, who thinks that the campaign is a "timely reminder for all women."

To hear the words of advice from the inspirational women, Amazon Echo and Fire TV customers can say “Alexa, who inspires you?” to their device.

The tech giant will also be supporting women through the Prince's Trust charity, donating £5 sales on a select range of Amazon devices and will be promoting a selection of goods from around 40 women business owners throughout the week, donating 15% of the profits from those sales to the charity.

Emma Gilmartin, Head of Fire TV Fire Tablet Europe said: "We’re supporting the Prince’s Trust campaign to empower young women to have bright futures. We’re proud to elevate advice from inspiring women via Alexa and we hope that their words resonate with and inspire others."