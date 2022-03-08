Google has said that their latest Chrome update is "faster than Safari."

The web browser - which was launched by the search engine company back in 2008 - was estimated to have just over 62% of the market share in February 2022 and now the company have claimed their latest update is "faster" than Apple-owned Safari, who came second with a 19% usership.

In a Chromium blog post, Max Christoff, Senior Director of Chrome Engineering said: "We are thrilled to celebrate how in the M99 release of Chrome we were able to substantially increase the speed of Chrome across all major platforms.

An additional across-the-board speed bump makes Chrome 7% faster than current builds of Safari. Combined with recent graphics optimizations (namely, pass-through decoder and out-of-process rasterization), our tests have also shown Chrome’s graphics performance to be 15% faster than Safari. Overall, since launching Chrome on M1-based Macs in late 2020, Chrome is now 43% faster than it was just 17 months ago!"

The tech giant also claimed that the latest update - which has been launched across all platforms, including desktop and mobile - is also gathering speed when it comes to mobile operating system Android, improving on the page loading time by 15%, which in turn capitalises on last year's 13% startup reduction time.

The blog post continued: "Chrome continues to get faster on Android as well. Loading a page now takes 15% less time, thanks to prioritizing critical navigation moments on the browser user interface thread. Last year we also reduced startup time for Chrome on Android by 13% using Freeze-Dried Tabs. This approach conserves resources across the board by using a lightweight version of tabs on load, while the actual tab loads in the background."