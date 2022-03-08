Google Chrome's latest update is 'faster' than Safari

© BANG Media International

Tags

Google has said that their latest Chrome update is "faster than Safari."

The web browser - which was launched by the search engine company back in 2008 - was estimated to have just over 62% of the market share in February 2022 and now the company have claimed their latest update is "faster" than Apple-owned Safari, who came second with a 19% usership.

In a Chromium blog post, Max Christoff, Senior Director of Chrome Engineering said: "We are thrilled to celebrate how in the M99 release of Chrome we were able to substantially increase the speed of Chrome across all major platforms.

An additional across-the-board speed bump makes Chrome 7% faster than current builds of Safari. Combined with recent graphics optimizations (namely, pass-through decoder and out-of-process rasterization), our tests have also shown Chrome’s graphics performance to be 15% faster than Safari. Overall, since launching Chrome on M1-based Macs in late 2020, Chrome is now 43% faster than it was just 17 months ago!"

The tech giant also claimed that the latest update - which has been launched across all platforms, including desktop and mobile - is also gathering speed when it comes to mobile operating system Android, improving on the page loading time by 15%, which in turn capitalises on last year's 13% startup reduction time.

The blog post continued: "Chrome continues to get faster on Android as well. Loading a page now takes 15% less time, thanks to prioritizing critical navigation moments on the browser user interface thread. Last year we also reduced startup time for Chrome on Android by 13% using Freeze-Dried Tabs. This approach conserves resources across the board by using a lightweight version of tabs on load, while the actual tab loads in the background."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend