Instagram has removed their Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from the App Store.

The Meta-owned photo sharing giant decided to remove their standalone extensions - which allow users to modify their photos into a mini-video and time-lapse snaps respectively - while they continue to work on new features for the base app.

Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai told The Verge: "Boomerang is still supported in-app in Stories, and Layout remains a standalone app in the Store. We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram."

The Boomerang app debuted over six years ago and was designed to create short looping videos by taking a burst of photos to post on both Instagram or Facebook and - despite the removal of the standalone app - the feature is still available on the main app via the Instagram Stories feature.

Meanwhile, Hyperlapse, - which was made available in 2014 - allowed users to create time-lapse videos when Instagram made their first-ever acquisition, with a company known as Luma, but was not made available elsewhere is unclear at this time whether the feature is likely to resurface in any form.

The news comes just days after it was announced that Instagram will "no longer be supporting" their standalone IGTV feature, having launched Instagram Reels last year.

The company said at the time: "As part of our efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create, we will no longer be supporting our standalone app for IGTV. Instead, we will focus on having all video on the main Instagram app. We believe that this makes it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app, and are excited to continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months."