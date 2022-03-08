Minnie Mouse made her Stella McCartney runway debut for International Women’s Day.

The 50-year-old fashion designer had a very special guest on her Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022 catwalk and gushed about being “able to create the first pantsuit” for the iconic character, created by Walt Disney in the 20s.

Stella told British Vogue: “As a female designer who celebrates women’s rights, to be able to create the first pantsuit for Minnie Mouse feels great.”

The eco-fashionista - who first revealed the blue pattern jumpsuit in January - believes the children’s character is such a fun place “to represent women”.

Stella said: “It’s incredible to see how happy she makes everyone, and how she’s in such a positive position to represent women.”

Elaborating on the build up to the show, Stella believes it “shows how powerful fashion can be” in the lives of women.

“I love how different the reactions have been – it shows how powerful fashion can be. It is also the perfect way to illustrate how far we all need to go. This affects all of us, if we don’t have equal rights for women, if we don’t celebrate them, we are all going to be affected in a negative way.”

Stella emphasised the green credentials of the outfit - which was adorned with a navy pattern - and how it was "part of the upcycling conversation".

“We worked on a version of this print a few seasons ago, so it’s great that it also became part of the upcycling conversation,”

In addition, she has created a line of Stella McCartney X Minnie Mouse t-shirts with Minnie donning the pantsuit.