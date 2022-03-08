Kelsea Ballerini channelled Audrey Hepburn’s iconic ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ look at the American Country Awards.

The ‘Peter Pan’ singer admitted donning a look a little “sleeker” than her usual get up but felt “very fun” to channel the Givenchy gown featured in the 1961 movie based on the 1958 book by Truman Capote.

While on the red carpet, the 28-year-old country star told Entertainment Tonight: "I went Saint Laurent head to toe with some jewels. It's like, sleeker than I'm used to, and I kind of love that. But I get to do three looks tonight and each look combines every part of my personality so, it's very fun. I feel kind of Hepburn-ey."

Kelsea also gushed about performing with the “icon and living legend” Dolly Parton at the award ceremony on Monday night (07.03.22).

She said: "Man, I'm from east Tennessee so like, I grew up going to Dollywood, like, waiting in line at the Christmas parade when she would come through. She's just an icon and living legend and to be around her is just, the air changes and we've gotten to rehearse several times and so I've gotten to be around her and every time she is just so consistently Dolly. She's kind and she's witty and she's smart and knows what she wants and I just, to be around people like her as a newer female artist, you're just like, OK, that's how its done. I'm taking notes. I'm in the school of Dolly Parton, it's amazing."