Mollie King has been announced as the host of a brand new BBC Radio 1 Show.

The former member of The Saturdays is “unbelievably honoured” to be taking to the airwaves solo on Thursday nights between 8pm to 10pm from September 2022 for BBC Radio 1's 'Future Pop' - a new show about up and coming artists.

As well as taking on the new show, Mollie, 34, will continue to present weekends (1pm-4pm) alongside co-host Matt Edmondson, 36.

Speaking about the new show, she said: "It’s hard to put into words just how unbelievably honoured and excited I am to be launching and presenting Radio 1’s Future Pop! As a lifelong complete pop fanatic I am going to adore every single minute of pushing through new and up and coming pop acts. I’ve been on the other side and know just how much it means to have your music supported on the radio and being given the platform, so I can’t wait to search far and wide to find the best pop talent out there. The 15 year old in me, who wrote endlessly to record labels asking to do work experience and make the teas and coffees is crying inside! It’s a real dream come true!”

Executives at Radio 1 think Mollie is “the perfect person” to front the show due to her own experience as a pop star alongside her former bandmates Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge, Una Healy and Vanessa White.

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said: "New Music is at the heart of Radio 1 so I’m thrilled we are launching Radio 1’s Future Pop which will be dedicated to finding the next big UK and international pop artist. Mollie is the perfect person to take on this new show as someone who has been on the same journey a lot of these musicians are about to embark on.”

The BBC station has also announced that Alyx Holcombe will present a new show ‘BBC Introducing Rock on Radio 1’ on Mondays from 1am to 2am and Charlie Tee will become the first permanent female presenter of Radio 1’s Drum and Bass show, a move she labelled “an exciting new chapter” in her life.

Of their appointments, Aled added: “I’d like to welcome Alyx Holcombe and Charlie Tee to Radio 1, they’re both new and exciting presenting talent and I’m extremely excited to see what direction there’ll take their new shows in.”