Kerry Katona has urged Britney Spears to join OnlyFans.

The 41-year-old star opened her own account on the online subscription site and app, on which she posts risqué photographs and content on the service, towards the end of 2021, and she thinks the pop superstar Britney is making a mistake posting naked snaps of herself on Instagram.

Kerry thinks Britney, 40, is missing out on millions by sharing her beautiful body online for free and should definitely consider becoming an OnlyFans model, just like other stars such as Amber Rose, Bella Thorne and Lottie Moss.

Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: "Britney Spears has been posting a string of Instagram pictures of herself on the beach completely nude. She needs to save them all and get on OnlyFans! She could make a fortune doing that rather than sharing them on social media for the world to see."

The former Atomic Kitten singer went on to say that Britney - who has been posting the nude photos as she continues to celebrate being freed from a 13-year conservatorship which saw her father, Jamie Spears, take control of her life and assets - can get help from her to sign up.

Kerry added: "Britney, you need to sign up and use my referral code!"

Kerry - who is engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney - recently claimed that she had become a millionaire again following bankruptcy thanks to the site.

She said: "It has a lot of sexy pictures similar to stuff I've done before for magazines, but new It's made me a millionaire again."