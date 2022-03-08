Sharna Burgess' pregnancy was a "surprise".

The 'Dancing With the Stars' professional recently revealed she is expecting her first child with partner Brian Austin Green and she's now admitted it came as a shock because she was still taking birth control pills.

Asked if the pregnancy was a surprise, she admitted: "Ahhhh yes. Yes it was. I was on birth control."

But the 36-year-old dancer confirmed she and her 48-year-old partner - who already has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil - had been intending to "try" for a baby later in the year anyway so believes "the Universe" played a part in her getting pregnant when she did.

She added in a fan Q A on Instagram: "We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it. "We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definite Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now. :) (sic)"

Sharna - who is expecting a baby boy - also reflected on how "wild" pregnancy is.

She shared a photo of her growing bump in a tight-fitting dress and wrote on Instagram: "Bumpin our way into 23 weeks :)

“Pregnancy is wild, and I am loving every second of watching observing and admiring the magic that is happening. Even when it’s hard. There is a freaking HUMAN growing inside of me. He’s gonna have a whole life, hopefully a beautiful one and I will have brought him into this world.

"My body is doing things all on its own, making space and getting him what he needs. I get it now, I get that’s it’s a miracle. I get the magic because I feel it. I AM it. HE is it.(sic)"