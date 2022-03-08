Kodak Black wants to date Kim Kardashian after she was declared legally single in her split from Kanye West.

The ‘Senseless’ hitmaker - who is currently recovering from being shot in Los Angeles - made a public play for the 41-year-old star on social media again after expressing similar feelings in 2018.

Kodak captioned a photo of himself wrapped in yellow caution tape, mimicking a recent Balenciaga caution tape catsuit worn by Kardashian for the label's Paris Fashion Week show.

The 24-year-old rapper wrote: “You Need A Real N—a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae , Ain’t Even Gone Play ... Real Gangsta @kimkardashian."

Kodak previously reached out to Kim via social media back in 2018 when her estranged husband, Kanye West, was “on some stupid s***", according to the 'Super Gremlin' rapper.

Kim - who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her 44-year-old ex - is unlikely to respond as she has been dating comedian Pete Davidson since October 2021. She filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

The pair met when Kim hosted an episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ - the weekly NBC sketch show Pete features on - and shared a kiss during a 'Aladdin' inspired skit.

Kanye - who legally changed his name to ‘Ye’ last year - agreed with the move to become declared legally single, and has been linked to a number of women, including ‘Uncut Gems’ star Julia Fox, and is now reported to have moved on to model Chaney Jones, 24.

However, Los Angeles County Superior Judge Steve Cochran denied two of three of Ye’s conditions, including banning Kim from moving any assets she has held in a trust and a Kim to waive the “material privilege”, which protects communications between the two of them when they were married.

One condition - which was granted - was that any money intended for the other would be received in case of either’s death.