Prince Andrew has paid a financial settlement to his sex case accuser Virginia Giuffre.

'Stipulation of Dismissal' court documents were filed on Monday (07.03.22) which called for the civil sexual assault action to be dismissed.

The joint order confirmed that each party would pay their own costs and fees.

The settlement is thought to include a "substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights".

The Duke of York – who has stepped down from royal duties and public life – has pledged to "demonstrate his regret for his association with (Jeffrey) Epstein" by supporting the "fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims".

Once Judge Lewis Kaplan signs the order, the long-running case will come to an end.

Andrew and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement over the claim last month.

Giuffre - who was formerly known as Virginia Roberts - had accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who took his own life in August 2019 - and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew, 61, the third child of Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip, in 2001.

A court document read: "Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."