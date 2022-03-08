Drew Barrymore has the "hottest" dreams about her exes.

The 47-year-old actress - who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman - was asked by Ross Mathews, 41, whether she had "ever had a dream of an ex that made [her] go, oooh?" after she joked that she had had some "nightmares" about her former flames.

She said: "I think that’s the only place I’m getting action these days is in my dreams, and every, like, six months I’ll have the hottest dream and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God!' And I’m like, ‘Oh, I am libidinous and alive.'"

Ross - who is known for his correspondent role on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' - then questioned what Drew meant by the use of the word "libidinous" during an appearance on the 'Never Been Kissed' star's self-titled talk show.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she replied: "Libidinous, like, I have a libido, I’m alive and I have a pulse. Libidinous!"

Ross then joked: "I just love that in your dreams one of your exes was all up in your libidness!"

Drew also revealed on her show that she had attempted to initiate a conversation with a 28-year-old man in Central Park and questioned whether dating apps had led to the inability to talk to others in real life.

She said: "Was it dating apps that stopped us from going up to people and asking them out? Now we don’t have to worry about public rejection, we can just hide behind the app. Forget it. I’m over it. I want to talk to people IRL!"