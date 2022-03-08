Victoria and David Beckham have appealed for donations to help the “truly heartbreaking” war in Ukraine.

On Instagram, the 47-year-old fashion designer shared a video of her 46-year-old Global Goodwill Ambassador husband urging people to donate to the Unicef 7 Fund Emergency Appeal - which also marks International Women’s Day on Tuesday (08.03.22) - to help people on the ground in Ukraine following the invasion ordered by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has lead to an estimated 406 civilian deaths, according to the United Nations on Monday (07.03.22).

Victoria - who shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper, 10, with the former England captain - wrote in the caption of the video: “The situation in Ukraine is truly heartbreaking. Please consider donating to the @unicef 7 Fund Emergency Appeal if you are able to. @davidbeckham and I have kick-started the appeal with a donation on behalf of our family, the money will go towards providing immediate aid” to children on the ground, such as “to to support children’s wellbeing, including medical supplies and safe spaces for families.”

In the minute clip, the former Manchester United star echoed the sentiment, highlighting his “helplessness” watching the deadly situation play out on the news that has created more than one million refugees.

David said: “Like you, I have watched the situation in Ukraine unfold with horror and disbelief. Mothers forced to flee with their children. Familes torn apart. Children pulled from their beds to become refugees overnight. With my family safe around me, I felt the helplessness we all share when faced with scenes of such despair. As a long time Global Goodwill Ambassador, I know how experienced UNICEF is at deploying aid in conflict situations. They have people on the frontlines as refugees pour over borders to be given shelter in neighbouring countries. That’s why this International Women’s Day I’m setting up an emergency appeal through my 7 Fund for UNICEF to help provide immediate aid. Victoria and I have made a donation on behalf of our foundation to kickstart the appeal. We would be so grateful if you would join us to help UNICEF support these innocent children. Please give what you can today.